Pak Railways awards around Rs 21 mln free tickets to senior citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :So far Pakistan Railways have issued around Rs 21 million free tickets across the country to senior citizens aging over 75 years.

Railways had been providing 50 percent discount to 65-year elders, 50 percent to disabled and students and 25 percent discount to a person travelling along with a disabled person, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the first aid boxes and emergency medical facilities are available in passenger trains as well as at Railway Stations across the country.

In this regard, he said operational staffer like station master, assistant station master, guard and other staff has been trained about use of medicines available in first aid box and emergency kit for providing emergency medical services to the sick and injured passengers during the journey.

He said railway doctor is called from nearest next railway hospital to attend and examine the passenger in case of sudden sickness or emergency situation during the journey.

The patient was admitted in the nearby hospital or allowed to continue journey after giving necessary medication, depending on the severity of illness, he added.

To a question, he said that Pakistan Railways was making all-out efforts to reinforce its fleet of locomotives and ply both passenger and freight trains on maximum routes to transform the organization into a vibrant and profit-earning entity.

Currently, Pakistan Railways has a fleet of total 460 locomotives, out of which 140 are non-functional due to their obsolete versions, he added.

He said the department was pursuing a prudent policy to attract more passengers and get increased freight business by extending a number of facilities to the public.

The official said the Pakistan Railways had upgraded around 52 kilometers tracks during the last 11 months through indigenous resources to ensure safe and smooth journey to passengers.

"No new railway tracks have been laid during the tenure of present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government since August-2018 due to financial constraints," he added.

