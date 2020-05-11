Pak Railways bearing loss of Rs 5 bln every month due to suspension of train service: Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday said that Pakistan Railways was bearing Rs 5 billion lose in every month due to suspension of train service.

It was a plan to operate some 30 trains with limited number of bogies in couple of days or probably before Eid-ul-Fitr, he said this while talking to a private news channel programme.

He said that train was a cheap & comfortable mode of service for low income group. In order to provide relief to poor segment of society, we have decided to run train with strict SoPs to protect the people from coronavirus pandemic.

To a question, he said if the situation regarding suspension of train persists, then it would be difficult to pay salaries to employees.