Pak Railways conducts anti-encroachment operations in Malir, Kotri

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Karachi carried out anti-encroachment operations in Malir and Kotri, simultaneously,accruing retrieval of precious lands.

The operations were supervised by concerned Divisional Engineers with the help of Railways' Police, said a statement on Monday.

In Malir the railways' land was illegally occupied and structures were being constructed for commercial objectives that were completely dismantled.

A major operation had been carried out in Kotri Railways' colony near Diesel shed where 54 residential settlements (quarters), occupied illegally as well as encroached, had been evacuated and the structures on encroached areas had been fully demolished besides taking possession of the retrieved territory.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati had lauded the successful conclusion of today's anti-encroachment operations in Karachi division.

The Minister has directed for eliminating all the encroachments from the railways' territory by further intensifying the anti-encroachment drive.