Pak Railways Postpones Exam In View Of Corona-virus

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:50 PM

Pak Railways postpones exam in view of corona-virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railway Peshawar Division has announced postponement of the Test and Examination for recruitment in view of the outbreak of the Corona virus.

According to the Railway spokesman, the Pakistan Railway Peshawar Division has 17 posts for TCR and JAT post.

The Test was scheduled for March 19 at the Pirpei Railway Station near Amarkhel Dry Port, but the test has been postponed due to corona-virus prevention and security measures in the country, while a new date for the Test and examination will be announced later on.

More Stories From Pakistan

