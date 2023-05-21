Pak Railways set to restore Bahauddin Zakaria Express from June 1

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways was all set to restore the 'Bahauddin Zakaria Express' train en route from Multan to Karachi from June 1, aiming at facilitating the passengers and providing opportunities to small businessmen of the area.

"The department had suspended the operation of Bahauddin Zakaria Express as the railway track was badly damaged in the flash floods triggered by above-normal monsoon rains during the last year across the country," an official told APP.

He said the train was being restored on the directions of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and the department had already issued notification in that regard.

The official said the Bahauddin Zakaria Express would run from Karachi City to Multan. "It will be restored after nine months, and the department had also advertised restoration of the train on the route through different means.

" He said the train would be restored as per the timing and schedule as per the current summer timetable and the train's two stoppages including Jungshahi and Jhimpir would also be eliminated.

The official said Pakistan Railways was planning to upgrade two passenger trains to provide maximum facilities to passengers and generate more revenue for the department aiming to drive its self-sufficiency.

"Khawaja Saad Rafique has already issued directions to the relevant officials to make all necessary arrangements in this regard for renovating Karachi-bound trains to facilitate the masses," he said.

The up-gradation of trains including Karakoram Express and Pak-Business Express would help the department to earn more revenue, he said, adding it would be renovated on the pattern of the Green-Line Train.

