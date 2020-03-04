UrduPoint.com
Pak Railways Starts Coronavirus Awareness Campaign

Wed 04th March 2020

Pak Railways starts coronavirus awareness campaign

Following the directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pakistan Railways (PR), Sukkur Railways on Wednesday started an awareness campaign regarding spread of corona virus

Following the directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pakistan Railways (PR), Sukkur Railways on Wednesday started an awareness campaign regarding spread of corona virus.

In this connection, the Divisional Superintendent (DS) Sukkur, Abdul Haseeb Bhurgari chaired an important meeting at his office and directed the officials to start an awareness campaign and take precautionary measures as annually 70 million passengers travel by trains in Pakistan.

Divisional Commercial officer (DCO) Sukkur PR, Tariq Aziz Kolachi, Divisional Recruitment Officer (DPO), Asif Memon and other officials were also present on the occasion.

