Pak Railways To Construct Buildings On Its Commercial Property: Azam Swati

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Pak Railways to construct buildings on its commercial property: Azam Swati

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Wednesday said, to make Pak Railways a profitable department and provide its services to the masses is his mission. He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to Havelian Railway Station.

The minister further said that during previous regimes Pakistan Railway was looted, we would not sell an inch of railway land or allowed land grabber to encroach on.

He said that Pak Railways has billions of rupees commercial properties all over the country, we would not lease it, Railways would construct buildings and rent out them and earn a handsome amount, which would be spent on the employees and development of the department.

The minister said that we are the custodian of the railways and would promote this department to develop Pakistan.

Azam Khan Swati disclosed that soon Pak Railway would start a dedicated train from Havelian to Quetta as a large number of people from the region are permanently residing in Quetta.

He said that on the invitation of MNA Ali Khan Jadoon I have visited Havelian Railway Station and I have also approved all of their demands.

Earlier, on arrival MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, Station Master Haq Nawaz Khan, PTI leaders and workers welcomed Azam Khan Swati.

