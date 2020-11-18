Pak Railways to resume operations of KCR on Nov, 19

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) will resume operations on first section of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) from Pipri to Karachi City Station on tomorrow.

It was announced by Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in a press conference held here on Wednesday.

Around 15 couches would be run from Karachi City Station at 1100 hours on the 42 kilometer long track of KCR, he added.

The minister said all the coaches were manufactured at Rawalpindi carriage factory and not a single thing was imported during the two and a half year of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf government.

The City Station to the Orangi Station section was around 14 kilometres long and it would be launched in the second phase, he said.

The circular railway would be completed in maximum two years and the facilities that the people get would be better than those available in the Orange Line Train in Lahore, he maintained.

The minister said the Sindh government had constructed overhead bridges and underpasses on the 40 km of the track for uninterrupted traffic flow in the city.

The Federal government was assuring full cooperation to Sindh government in that regard and a modern urban transport system would be introduced in the city, he added.

He said this transport system would be electrical and fully fenced while trains would run with a speed of 80 km per hour.

Pakistan Railways utilizing its own resources has laid the track in eight months, besides restoring another 14 km track.

Responding to a question, the minister said elections were held in the most transparent manner in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said the election was the triumph of democracy and PTI would form a government in the region with two thirds majority.

Sheikh Rashid said that opponents destroyed their political career by confronting the national institutions.

The government was working to make the Senate elections more transparent, he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had vowed to hold elections for the upper house of parliament through 'show of hands', and not by secret ballot, to eliminate 'vote trading'.