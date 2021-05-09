Pak Railways to run special Eid train between Peshawar-Rawalpindi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railway Department announced a special Eid train between Peshawar-Rawalpindi and Rawalpindi-Peshawar during May 10-16, 2021 in view of the increasing rush during Eid-ul-Fitr.

In this connection, the first Eid special train will leave Peshawar Cantt on May 10 at 9.00 am in the morning.

This train will leave Nowshera, Jahangira, Attock City, Hassan Abdal, Taxila, Golra Sharif and reach Rawalpindi at 12.30.

Similarly, the same special trains will leave Rawalpindi for Peshawar on May 10 at 2.00 pm. These special trains coming to Peshawar will reach Cantt Railway Station at 5.30 pm. To cope up the Eid rush, the Eid special trains will run from May 10 to May 16 with the same timing, an official of the Pakistan Railways Department confirmed here Sunday.