Pak Rangers Academy Delegation Visits Rescue Headquarters/ Academy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A 21-member delegation of Pakistan Rangers Academy, led by Major Khalid and comprising faculty and cadets, visited the Punjab Emergency Services (PES) headquarters and Academy to have a better understanding of working mechanism of the rescue services.

The delegation was welcomed by Dr Ali Imam Syed, adjutant training/ head of the medical wing. They witnessed ongoing specialised training activities of fire, rescue, medical, deep well rescue, burns house, fire fit challenge, height rescue, water rescue, swimming, urban search and rescue, and physical fitness training. The delegates also visited the medical, fire and rescue labs where they were briefed about the appropriate use of rescue equipment in rescue operations as well as its usage in emergency services academy for training purposes.

The head of Provincial Monitoring Cell Naeem Murtaza briefed the delegation about the 24/7 working of Provincial Monitoring Cell established to ensure the uniform standards of service in all districts of Punjab.

In the Cell, they were informed about the monitoring system which included visual monitoring of control rooms, fleet management and tracking system, citizen feedback, and the overall emergency data.

Furthermore, the working mechanism of patient transfer service, motorbike ambulance service and Lost Helpline 1192 were also briefed to them.

Registrar Emergency Services Academy Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid, on behalf of the DG Rescue Punjab, briefed the delegation about Emergency Services Reforms in Pakistan and the reasons behind the success of Rescue 1122, which was launched as a pilot project from Lahore with 14 ambulances, six rescue stations, and 200 rescuers. He briefed that the Service has rescued over 8.5 million victims of emergencies and saved losses over Rs 450 billion in over 150,000 fire incidents by timely emergency response and professional freighting.

Major Khalid appreciated the services of founder Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer and his team to provide a sense of safety to citizens and achievement of UN-INSARAG Classification and presented an honorary shield to Registrar Academy.

