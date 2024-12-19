Pak Rangers Punjab Personnel Muhammad Tanveer succumbed to injuries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Personnel of Pakistan Rangers Punjab Lance Naik Muhammad Tanveer who sustained grievous injuries on November 26 during violent actions under the guise of protests by miscreants, on Thursday succumbed to his injuries.

“On November 25 and 26, during violent actions under the guise of protests, Lance Naik Muhammad Tanveer (age 37 years, resident of Narowal district), a member of Pakistan Rangers Punjab, was severely injured and remained in a coma,” said a statement issued here.

Shaheed Lance Naik Muhammad Tanveer served for 17 years to defend the homeland and left his wife, two sons, and three daughters to mourn his death.

On November 25/26, PTI workers resorted to violent attacks under the cover of protests.

PTI workers also attacked government properties and caused irreparable damage to them, it further said.

The death toll of Pakistan Rangers' personnel has now risen to four, with several others injured due to violent attacks by PTI’s miscreants. Moreover, two personnel of the Punjab Police have also martyred and approximately 119 personnel sustained injuries during the violent incidents.

Some 11 personnel of Islamabad Police were also severely injured due the violent actions. Numerous videos showing violent incidents and vandalism have surfaced.

Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in violent actions.