Open Menu

Pak Rangers Punjab Personnel Muhammad Tanveer Succumbed To Injuries

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Pak Rangers Punjab Personnel Muhammad Tanveer succumbed to injuries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Personnel of Pakistan Rangers Punjab Lance Naik Muhammad Tanveer who sustained grievous injuries on November 26 during violent actions under the guise of protests by miscreants, on Thursday succumbed to his injuries.

“On November 25 and 26, during violent actions under the guise of protests, Lance Naik Muhammad Tanveer (age 37 years, resident of Narowal district), a member of Pakistan Rangers Punjab, was severely injured and remained in a coma,” said a statement issued here.

Shaheed Lance Naik Muhammad Tanveer served for 17 years to defend the homeland and left his wife, two sons, and three daughters to mourn his death.

On November 25/26, PTI workers resorted to violent attacks under the cover of protests.

PTI workers also attacked government properties and caused irreparable damage to them, it further said.

The death toll of Pakistan Rangers' personnel has now risen to four, with several others injured due to violent attacks by PTI’s miscreants. Moreover, two personnel of the Punjab Police have also martyred and approximately 119 personnel sustained injuries during the violent incidents.

Some 11 personnel of Islamabad Police were also severely injured due the violent actions. Numerous videos showing violent incidents and vandalism have surfaced.

Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in violent actions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Rangers Police Punjab Wife Narowal November Government

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

11 minutes ago
 UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi br ..

UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch

11 minutes ago
 MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaus ..

MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024

26 minutes ago
 ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liw ..

ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..

26 minutes ago
 Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Ministe ..

Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research ..

Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024

1 hour ago
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

1 hour ago
 Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,0 ..

Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points

1 hour ago
 ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

1 hour ago
 Gold prices go down in local markets after decline ..

Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organisi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April

2 hours ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan