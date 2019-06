LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Pakistan reached 58 for no loss in 10 overs against South Africa in their sixth match of the ICC Men's cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 at Lord's on Sunday.

This is Pakistan's second highest power-play total of the tournament while they had score 66 against England.

Fakhar Zaman (27) and Imam ul Haq (30) were at the crease.