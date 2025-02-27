Pak Receives Mortal Remains Of 6 Nationals Repatriated From Libya
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The mortal remains of six Pakistani nationals, who tragically lost their lives in a boat incident off the coast of Zawiya city, Libya, arrived in Islamabad today (Thursday) via Flight No. QR614 at 07:25 hours (PST).
The repatriation was facilitated by the Government of Pakistan, following formalities completed by the Pakistani mission in Tripoli, Libya. The deceased individuals were among the 16 Pakistanis whose bodies were recovered after the tragic incident.
Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada personally received the bodies upon arrival, ensuring that all necessary arrangements were in place for their onward transfer to their hometowns.
Facilitation desks were set up at the airport for the grieving families, while ambulances were arranged to transport the remains to Peshawar.
The six deceased Pakistanis repatriated today included Musawir Hussain son of Sher Mehdi, from Kurram, Shoaib Ali son of Muhammad Ali, from Kurram, Muhammad Ali Shah son of Abdullah Shah, from Orakzai, Abid Hussain son of Muhammad Hassan, Musab Hussain son of Jamil Hussain, and Shoaib Hussain son of Noord Ali, from Kurram.
The bodies were handed over to their respective families, who were devastated by the loss of their loved ones.
The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), in coordination with relevant authorities, arranged onward transportation of the bodies to their hometowns via road. A standby medical team was also deployed to assist grieving families during the process.
The Government of Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the families of the deceased and ensuring the safe repatriation of all mortal remains of Pakistanis lost in the tragic incident.
Recent Stories
World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025
New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah
UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years
'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..
Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber p ..
UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of the Nation’ on Hamdan bin Zaye ..
UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak receives mortal remains of 6 nationals repatriated from Libya6 minutes ago
-
UoB, BUET clinch top positions in Balochistan regional round of Pak University Debating Championship6 minutes ago
-
NTDC establishes new Control Room, SCADA System for enhanced grid monitoring6 minutes ago
-
SHO suspended over abuse of powers16 minutes ago
-
Woman's body found16 minutes ago
-
Three arrested over firing in vegetable market16 minutes ago
-
Man killed by friend26 minutes ago
-
Govt striving to improve life standard of minorities: Ramesh Arora37 minutes ago
-
Unidentified teen killed56 minutes ago
-
Murderer killed in police encounter57 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Services Chiefs pay tribute to Pakistan’s Armed Forces on 6th anniversary of Operation Swif ..12 hours ago
-
Rana urges Opposition to work for economic prosperity of Pakistan12 hours ago