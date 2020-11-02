Pak Rescue team celebrates first anniversary of UN certifications

Commander Pakistan Rescue Team (PRT) Dr Rizwan Naseer said it was a great honor for the country that Rescue Team of Emergency Services Academy was the first United Nations INSARAG Certified disaster response team in South Asia

He was addressing the cake cutting ceremony held at Emergency Services Academy here to celebrate first year completion of UN certification.

He also inaugurated a plan for further establishment of 36 Light Search and Rescue Teams in every district of Punjab in line with guidelines of United Nations International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) standards for disaster response.

He said that every member of the Pakistan Rescue Team from top to bottom deserved appreciation as everybody had its own role to meet the international standards for disaster response.

He said the purpose of this event was to encourage specialized team, recall great moments of international certification, and discuss the way forward to enhance the capacity of light Rescue Team.

This event was attended by all 91 members of the team and senior officers from Emergency Services Headquarters and Academy.

This certification was a several years' process under the supervision of a mentor assigned by the UN-INSARAG Secretariat to train and supervise the Disaster Emergency Response Team as per best international practices and then after periodical evaluations by UN INSARAG Observers.

Finally, a team of United Nations International Classifiers from Austria, England, Germany, Switzerland, Morocco, Jordan, and United Nations - INSARAG Secretariat in Geneva came to Lahore from 28th to 31st October 2019 for final 36 hours exercise evaluation of the team and representative from United Nations OCHA INSARAG Secretariat Geneva Switzerland Mr Winston Chang officially declared that the "Pakistan Rescue Team stands tall amongst the world elite as officially UN Classified Urban Search & Rescue Team."