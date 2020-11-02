UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Rescue Team Celebrates First Anniversary Of UN Certifications

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:22 PM

Pak Rescue team celebrates first anniversary of UN certifications

Commander Pakistan Rescue Team (PRT) Dr Rizwan Naseer said it was a great honor for the country that Rescue Team of Emergency Services Academy was the first United Nations INSARAG Certified disaster response team in South Asia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Commander Pakistan Rescue Team (PRT) Dr Rizwan Naseer said it was a great honor for the country that Rescue Team of Emergency Services academy was the first United Nations INSARAG Certified disaster response team in South Asia.

He was addressing the cake cutting ceremony held at Emergency Services Academy here to celebrate first year completion of UN certification.

He also inaugurated a plan for further establishment of 36 Light Search and Rescue Teams in every district of Punjab in line with guidelines of United Nations International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) standards for disaster response.

He said that every member of the Pakistan Rescue Team from top to bottom deserved appreciation as everybody had its own role to meet the international standards for disaster response.

He said the purpose of this event was to encourage specialized team, recall great moments of international certification, and discuss the way forward to enhance the capacity of light Rescue Team.

This event was attended by all 91 members of the team and senior officers from Emergency Services Headquarters and Academy.

This certification was a several years' process under the supervision of a mentor assigned by the UN-INSARAG Secretariat to train and supervise the Disaster Emergency Response Team as per best international practices and then after periodical evaluations by UN INSARAG Observers.

Finally, a team of United Nations International Classifiers from Austria, England, Germany, Switzerland, Morocco, Jordan, and United Nations - INSARAG Secretariat in Geneva came to Lahore from 28th to 31st October 2019 for final 36 hours exercise evaluation of the team and representative from United Nations OCHA INSARAG Secretariat Geneva Switzerland Mr Winston Chang officially declared that the "Pakistan Rescue Team stands tall amongst the world elite as officially UN Classified Urban Search & Rescue Team."

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World United Nations Punjab Germany Geneva Austria Switzerland Morocco October 2019 Event All From Best Top Asia

Recent Stories

Trump dismisses election eve polls, says 'really l ..

1 minute ago

CDA intensifies anti-encroachment drive

1 minute ago

Liberian govt worker self-immolates over unpaid sa ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates building of Khorfakkan C ..

12 minutes ago

World equities climb on eve of US election

4 minutes ago

Second COVID-19 Lockdown Devastating for UK Busine ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.