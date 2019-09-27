Pak Rescue team given go ahead for external classification

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) experts Sean Moore and Rob John Norman on Friday visited Emergency Services academy (ESA) to evaluate first Pakistan rescue team preparedness for disaster response that was mandatory for the United Nations UN ) Certification.

After observing preparatory exercise, Sean Moore Mentor, international search and rescue expert gave go ahead to Pakistan Rescue Team for International External Classification.

The UN Search and Rescue experts from United Nations Secretariat Sean Moore and Rob John Norman reviewed the training activities of ESA, disaster preparedness exercise scenarios, commencement of exercises, and timeline discussion, medical checkup and team selection, mobilization procedure, reception & departure center setup and border crossing procedure and Base of Operations (BoO), USAR Coordination Cell (UCC) setup.

They also analyzed the deployments of team for wide area assessment. The experts witnessed simulation based on INSARAG methodology which was conducted at Emergency Services Academy for 36 consecutive hours.

The Pakistan Rescue Team consist of over 75 members led by DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer Commander of Pakistan rescue team participated in all phases of simulation exercise.

In his concluding remarks, Sean Moore expressed his deep satisfaction over disaster preparedness of Pakistan RescueTeam.

During the visit of experts, Dr Rizwan Naseer briefed about the progress of the Pakistan Rescue (1122) Team which was the first UN INSARAG registered Team in the SAARC Countries. He said that this process started after observing the vulnerable state of helpless of victims trapped in collapsed buildings during October 2005 earthquake in Pakistan. He further briefed that after years of hard work Punjab Emergency Service Search & Rescue Team was registered by the UN International Search & Rescue Advisory Group for international external classification.

After achieving this standard, Pakistan has significantly enhanced its collapsed search and rescue capacity, he added.