Pak-Russia Special Forces drill DRUZHBA-V commences at Tarbela: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The two-week long joint counter terrorism exercise DRUZHBA-V of Pakistan and Russian Federation Special Forces has started at Tarbela on Sunday.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a tweet said "Pak-Russian Federation Special Forces are participating in two weeks long counter terrorism exercise.

"The National anthems of both countries were played at the start of the ceremony, he added.

The ceremony was attended by Russian ambassador to Pakistan, Danila Ganich. Senior officials from both the armies were also present on the occasion.