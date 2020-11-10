Pak-Russia Special Forces Joint Exercise DRUZHBA-V continues at Tarbela

(@fidahassanain)

DG ISPR says participating troops are busy in practicing Counter Terrorism drills and procedures, rappelling and preparations for sky diving, pointing out that Sports activities are part of exercise.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2020) Pakistan and Russian Federation Special Forces joint exercise DRUZHBA-V was continued at Tarbela, the Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations said on Tuesday.

On Thursday, a contingent of Russia’s Special Forces arrived in Islamabad for two-week exercise DRUZHBA .

The exercise is aimed at sharing both armies’ experiences in counter terrorism domain. Sky diving and hostage rescue operations would be included in exercise DRUZHBA.

