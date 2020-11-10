UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Russia Special Forces Joint Exercise DRUZHBA-V Continues At Tarbela

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:11 PM

Pak-Russia Special Forces Joint Exercise DRUZHBA-V continues at Tarbela

DG ISPR says participating troops are busy in practicing Counter Terrorism drills and procedures, rappelling and preparations for sky diving, pointing out that Sports activities are part of exercise.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2020) Pakistan and Russian Federation Special Forces joint exercise DRUZHBA-V was continued at Tarbela, the Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations said on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, DG ISPR said that the participating troops were busy in practicing Counter Terrorism drills and procedures, rappelling and preparations for sky diving. It said sports activities were also part of exercise.

On Thursday, a contingent of Russia’s Special Forces arrived in Islamabad for two-week exercise DRUZHBA .

The exercise is aimed at sharing both armies’ experiences in counter terrorism domain. Sky diving and hostage rescue operations would be included in exercise DRUZHBA.

Pakistan’s Army is one of the best army in the world which is strong defence shield of Pakistan. Pakistan Army’s officers and soldiers are always seen ready to sacrifice themselves for defense of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Army Sports Russia Twitter ISPR Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 23 more deaths due to Covid-19

25 minutes ago

UAE has taken effective steps to deal with Coronav ..

30 minutes ago

PM to attend 20th SCO Council of Heads of State vi ..

39 minutes ago

Balochistan and Central Punjab fined for slow over ..

49 minutes ago

PCB and Pakistan Polio Programme team up to fight ..

52 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 50.7 million, de ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.