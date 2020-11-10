Pak-Russian Federation Special Forces' Joint Exercise DRUZHBA-V Underway At Tarbela
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The two-week joint counter terrorism exercise of Pakistan - Russian Federation Special Forces DRUZHBA-V was underway at Tarbela.
The participating troops were busy in practicing Counter Terrorism drills and procedures, rappelling and preparations for sky diving, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued here on Tuesday.
It added that sports activities were also part of the exercise.