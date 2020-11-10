UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Russian Federation Special Forces' Joint Exercise DRUZHBA-V Underway At Tarbela

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Pak-Russian Federation Special Forces' joint exercise DRUZHBA-V underway at Tarbela

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The two-week joint counter terrorism exercise of Pakistan - Russian Federation Special Forces DRUZHBA-V was underway at Tarbela.

The participating troops were busy in practicing Counter Terrorism drills and procedures, rappelling and preparations for sky diving, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued here on Tuesday.

It added that sports activities were also part of the exercise.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Russia ISPR

Recent Stories

Govt to appoint economic ministers in four foreign ..

7 minutes ago

Huawei Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices Ex ..

22 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Doctors remove cancerous mass wei ..

24 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA board meeting

24 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

39 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates ‘Al Medina Village’ in Niger

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.