Pak-Russian Federation Special Forces' joint exercise DRUZHBA-V underway at Tarbela

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The two-week joint counter terrorism exercise of Pakistan - Russian Federation Special Forces DRUZHBA-V was underway at Tarbela.

The participating troops were busy in practicing Counter Terrorism drills and procedures, rappelling and preparations for sky diving, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued here on Tuesday.

It added that sports activities were also part of the exercise.