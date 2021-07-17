Pak-Russian gas pipeline project to strengthen economic ties: Hammad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday said that Pak-Russian gas pipeline project would help strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

This mega project would fulfill energy demands of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel. He hoped that the project would be completed by end of 2023.

Replying to a question about funding of the project, he said Pakistan has 74 percent share while the Russian side would have 26 percent liability.

In past, he said the gas pipeline project could not make progress due to some reasons. About the repute of foreign companies dealing the project, he said a world known Russian companies would play the role for completing pipeline project.

To another question about sanction over the companies, he said there is no sanction. To another question regarding energy terminals, he said, we are importing RLNG to meet need of energy products in the country.