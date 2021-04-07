UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Russian Sides Hold Wide-ranging Talks On Various Issues: FM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Pak-Russian sides hold wide-ranging talks on various issues: FM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov's visit to Pakistan was very significant one as both sides held very positive and fruitful discussions.

In a statement issued here, the foreign minister said that both sides held wide ranging talks covering bilateral relations and reviewed the existing framework.

During their meetings, they agreed for holding of sessions of Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) and bilateral consultations in Moscow during the current year, he added.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also reiterated Pakistan's resolve to work with Russia for early commencement of the North South Gas Pipeline project which had been pending since long.

He said Pakistan's ambassador in Moscow was being authorized to sign an agreement with the concerned Russian ministry in this regard.

The foreign minister said Russian side also agreed to work with Pakistan for transforming the railways and energy sectors on latest techniques.

Qureshi said that he also invited the Russian federation to help in revival of Pakistan Steel Mill as its foundation had been laid down by them.

Russian president had been invited by Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Pakistan, he said, adding President Vladimir Putin was intending to visit the country once situation improved after coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that he also briefed his Russian counterpart over the Afghan peace process and the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It was stressed that India should shun its 'spoiler's role' for the promotion of regional connectivity and stability, he added.

He said both sides also discussed in details promotion of bilateral cooperation on the issues of mutual interests at different world fora including the UN.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World United Nations Moscow Russia Visit Jammu Vladimir Putin Gas Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

4 minutes ago

Suez Canal Chairman Says Rejected Plan to Saw Off ..

7 minutes ago

Chinese delegation discusses collaboration with UV ..

8 minutes ago

FBR, provincial revenue authorities sign MoU for s ..

8 minutes ago

G20 agrees more help for poorest Covid-hit nations ..

50 minutes ago

US economy poised for 'likely boom': JPMorgan's Di ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.