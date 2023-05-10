ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The Chairman of Saudi Arabia Shura Council Dr Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, met with Pakistan's National Assembly (NA) Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf, to discuss bilateral relations, challenges facing the Muslim ummah, and important regional and global issues.

Talking to the Chairman, Raja Pervez Ashraf said, "Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share strong bonds of brotherhood based on mutual trust, respect, culture, religion, and history. To further reinforce these ties, it is essential to engage in parliamentary exchanges." The speaker hailed the Saudi parliamentary delegation's involvement in the two-day international parliamentary conference.

He said, "Both brotherly countries are ready to tackle challenges with mutual collaboration." He also lauded generous Saudi help to Pakistan on every difficult occasion.

NA speaker highlighted the importance of brotherly relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan for regional prosperity and expressed optimism towards the improvement of Saudi Arabia-Iran relations. Cooperation between the parliaments of both countries was also emphasized.

The digitization initiatives introduced by the Pakistani Parliament were acknowledged by the speaker.

He also noted significant successes achieved through these initiatives.

The speaker suggested exchanging successful digitization practices with the Saudi Shura Council. Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council, Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, had extended an invitation to Raja Pervez Ashraf to visit Saudi Arabia.

"The successful organization of events commemorating the Constitution of Pakistan for a month is commendable," said Dr Abdullah Al-Sheikh.

"The people and government of Saudi Arabia desire stable development and prosperity for Pakistan. The exchange of parliamentary delegations between the two brotherly countries will further strengthen bilateral relations." Dr Abdullah Al-Sheikh congratulated the speaker on the 50th anniversary of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and praised the successful organization of month-long events in that regard.

He said, "The people and government of Saudi Arabia want to see Pakistan as a stable and prosperous country." "The exchange of parliamentary delegations between the two brotherly countries will bolster bilateral ties."The speaker said, "Pakistan highly values its brotherly relationship with Saudi Arabia. Both Islamic nations face challenging issues."