Pak-Saudi Arabia Relations: Chaudhary brothers questions Qureshi’s statement

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2020) PML-Q leaders Chaudhary Shujat Hussain and Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi have questioned the statement that damaged the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Chaudhary brothers also raised question about the diplomacy being followed to mend the ways to bring the normalcy back on the right track.

“What sort of diplomacy is being followed right now by the Federal government,” they asked in a statement. “You just started shouting while sitting inside your home,” they said while referring to the earlier statement given by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“It all has made Pakistan a laughing stock,” they said further.

Both leaders said that there was no need of making such statement publicly, pointing out that Foreign Office should have shown extra care in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations.

Every patriotic Pakistani, they said, would foil the attempt to create fissures in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations, adding that no one had the right to damage the relations with the brotherly Islamic countries. The PML-Q leaders also noted that it was considered antagonism and enmity whenever they pointed out the mistakes for correction purposes. “This approach isn’t right,” added the Chaudhry brothers.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also reminded the people that Saudi Arabia had always supported Pakistan in a tough period. Why the issue wasn’t discussed with Riyadh privately, they noted.