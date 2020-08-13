UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Saudi Arabia Relations: Chaudhary Brothers Questions Qureshi’s Statement

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 06:08 PM

Pak-Saudi Arabia Relations: Chaudhary brothers questions Qureshi’s statement

PML-Q leaders have said that there is no need of making such statement that disturbed relations between two states, appreciating Saudi government that it has always been there for Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2020) PML-Q leaders Chaudhary Shujat Hussain and Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi have questioned the statement that damaged the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Chaudhary brothers also raised question about the diplomacy being followed to mend the ways to bring the normalcy back on the right track.

“What sort of diplomacy is being followed right now by the Federal government,” they asked in a statement. “You just started shouting while sitting inside your home,” they said while referring to the earlier statement given by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“It all has made Pakistan a laughing stock,” they said further.

Both leaders said that there was no need of making such statement publicly, pointing out that Foreign Office should have shown extra care in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations.

Every patriotic Pakistani, they said, would foil the attempt to create fissures in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations, adding that no one had the right to damage the relations with the brotherly Islamic countries. The PML-Q leaders also noted that it was considered antagonism and enmity whenever they pointed out the mistakes for correction purposes. “This approach isn’t right,” added the Chaudhry brothers.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also reminded the people that Saudi Arabia had always supported Pakistan in a tough period. Why the issue wasn’t discussed with Riyadh privately, they noted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Foreign Office Riyadh Saudi Arabia All Government

Recent Stories

Gas companies would have to pay Rs 417 billion to ..

14 minutes ago

UAE, Maldives football associations discuss cooper ..

25 minutes ago

Ministry of Education to launch sports media progr ..

40 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Bus Rapid Transit Project in Peshaw ..

43 minutes ago

Julphar announces 90% increase in sales in Q2 2020

55 minutes ago

Shibli renews Govt's commitment to transform Pakis ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.