Pak, Saudi Arabia to ink hajj agreement this week

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would ink an agreement this week regarding terms, conditions and information of hajj 2020 for country's hajj pilgrims

Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Saudi authorities would ink the agreement. As many as 200,000 Pakistanis would perform the sacred religious obligation of Hajj 2020.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has decided to return over Rs 800 million from hajj dues to 53,000 pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme. The amount was being returned on failure to provide train facility and providing residences at Markazia area. The pilgrims provided residence at Markazia area would be returned from Rs 12,000 to Rs 26,000 each and Rs 12,000 each would be paid to pilgrims, who failed to get train facility. The ministry has already returned Rs 5 billion to pilgrims.

