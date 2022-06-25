UrduPoint.com

Pak, Saudi Arabia Vast Avenues To Promote Bilateral Businesses: SACM Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects (ID-PPPP) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were brotherly muslim countries and business men of the both countries have lot of opportunities to promote trade relationship between these two countries

Hopefully B2B meetings will provide a platform to Pakistani Businesses to promote their products and services as well as explore new business avenues of Trade and Investment in Saudi Arabia.

This he said while talking to a high profile trade delegation of Saudi Arabia here at head office of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCC) Karachi on Saturday.

The delegation was led by Fahad Bin Muhammad Al-Bash, Chairman, Saudi - Pak joint Business Council (CSC).

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar also appreciated the working of FPCCI for the promotion of bilateral trade between both countries.

He added, ' Such meetings will also play a major role in projecting a positive image of Pakistan in the global community'.

On this occasion, a presentation by FPCCI on Bilateral Trade between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was also given.

A Open House Interactive Session was held too. On this exchange of mementos and souvenirs were held.

