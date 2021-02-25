UrduPoint.com
Pak-Saudi Bilateral Ties Strengthening With Each Passing Day: Ashrafi

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Thursday said that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were being strengthened in all spheres of life with each passing day.

He said this in a statement issued after his meeting with Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Said Al-Malki at Saudi embassy.

Ashrafi expressed his satisfaction over "successful laparoscopic surgery of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Bin Salman for appendicitis at King Faisal Specialist Hospital" in Riyadh the other day and conveyed good wishes on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistani nation.

Pakistani nation was praying for the well being and good health of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

Speaking on the occasion, Saudi envoy said the relationships between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were very strong. He thanked Pakistani leadership and nation for praying for the health of Saudi crown prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

