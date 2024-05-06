Pak-Saudi Brotherly Relations Based On Mutual Respect: Tahir Ashrafi
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Chairman Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Monday said that Pakistan-Saudi relations are special and close brotherly ties between two countries are based on the common religion, mutual respect, history and culture, which were further strengthening with the passage of time.
“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were brethren countries and the relationship between them was based on mutual respect, cooperation and trust,” he said while talking to ptv news channel.
In the days to come new vistas of cooperation would be opened up between the two countries in various fields as present government was committed to strong relations with brotherly countries, he added.
He also expressed confidence that with deepening collaborations and partnerships with the Muslim countries would help Pakistan overcome its economic challenges, ushering in an era of sustained growth and development.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are culturally and historical linked, he said, adding, both the countries have strong sentiments for each other.
He said the visit of Saudi delegation is just the beginning, adding, Pakistan delegation will also visit the Kingdom to move forward towards the implementation phase.
“Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have historical and strong brotherly relations and have always been well-wishers of each other,” he added.
“Our relations are entering a new dimension, which will further cement our ties", he mentioned.
“Saudi Arabia has always been generous towards Pakistan, giving us grants and financial aid. Now, it is moving towards investment in Pakistan", he added.
