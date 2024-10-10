Open Menu

Pak-Saudi Business Forum Drives IT Sector Collaboration Through B2B Partnerships

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Pak-Saudi Business Forum, attended by Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, took place on Thursday, bringing together government officials and business leaders from both nations to explore key areas of collaboration.

A high-level Saudi delegation, consisting of 135 members and led by Minister Al-Falih arrived on Wednesday.

The visit is expected to result in business agreements worth $2 billion, marking a significant milestone in strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Business Forum spearheaded by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), provided a prime opportunity for businesses from both countries to engage and collaborate.

The Pakistan’s IT sector briefing, part of the forum’s agenda, was co-chaired by Pakistan’s Minister of State for IT and Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Fahad Abdulrahman Alshabanah, General Manager of Information Communications and Technology at the Saudi Ministry of Investment.

During the briefing, Secretary IT and Telecom, Zarrar Hasham, presented an in-depth overview of Pakistan’s IT landscape, highlighting the country's growing role as a global technology player and showcasing new opportunities for investment and collaboration.

Discussions between both sides explored several avenues for enhanced cooperation. Representatives from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) expressed keen interest in Pakistan’s rapid IT advancements, stressing the importance of accelerating these developments.

A B2B session during the forum facilitated direct engagement between leading companies from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, focusing on partnership opportunities in the IT and telecommunications sectors.

The session underscored promising areas for collaboration, particularly in digital transformation, software development, and emerging technologies, with several investment proposals currently under discussion.

This forum marks a pivotal step in deepening the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with both nations committed to fostering innovation and accelerating growth in the IT and telecommunications sectors.

The continued collaboration promises to unlock new avenues of economic prosperity and technological advancement for both countries.

