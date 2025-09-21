Pak-Saudi Defence Pact A Milestone For Muslim Unity: Iftikhar Ali Malik
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Former President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik has termed the recently signed Pakistan-Saudi Arabia strategic mutual defence pact as “epoch-making” and said it will pave the way for much-needed unity across the Muslim Ummah to thwart external aggression.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said the pact reiterates the principle that “aggression against either country shall be considered aggression against both.” He described the agreement as not just a bilateral understanding but a diplomatic and geopolitical victory, symbolizing the unshakeable unity of two key pillars of the Islamic world.
“This pact marks a new chapter of solidarity, strength, and resilience for the Muslim Ummah,” he said, urging other Gulf states to follow the precedent set by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in forging similar agreements. Such collective security arrangements, he added, will inspire Muslim nations to act together in the face of mounting regional challenges.
Iftikhar Ali Malik said the pact sends a strong message to Israel, which he described as a significant security threat to Palestinians and the broader Muslim world.
“The agreement makes clear that unity and mutual cooperation remain the strongest shields against nefarious designs,” he stated.
He noted that in today’s geopolitical environment, Muslim countries face repeated external threats aimed at undermining their sovereignty and progress. By forging this pact, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have demonstrated that Islamic nations can rise above divisions, build strategic partnerships, and safeguard their shared faith, values, and future.
He added that the coalition also serves as a warning to states hostile to Pakistan to reconsider any aggressive designs. He underlined that the timing of the pact, signed soon after the Israeli attack on Qatar, carried global significance. “Despite their deep ties with the US, Gulf states now realize that America is unlikely to come to their defence. Hence, they are exploring other options, and Pakistan, with its strong military and trusted relations with the Gulf monarchies, is their natural partner,” he concluded.
