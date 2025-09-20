Open Menu

Pak-Saudi Defence Pact Ensures Muslim Unity: Rana Sanaullah

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2025 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Senator Rana Sanaullah Khan, said on Saturday that the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact is a “guarantee of dignity and unity for the Muslim world.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan is the only nuclear power in the Muslim Ummah, and Saudi Arabia is an economic power.

“With one of the best armies and growing Muslim economic powerhouses, together we can become a Muslim world superpower,” he remarked.

The minister added, “Any attack on Saudi Arabia will be considered an attack on Pakistan. We are ready to protect our borders and the holy sites of islam.”

He said the government’s recent foreign policy success reflects its clear vision and accomplishments.

