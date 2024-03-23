Pak-Saudi diplomatic exchange strengthening bilateral ties for future cooperation: Ashrafi

- Home
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 10:28 PM
Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday said the recent exchange of visits between high-ranking officials from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has underscored the burgeoning alliance between the two nations, setting a robust foundation for future cooperation
Talking to media, he said Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, graced Pakistan Day parade as a distinguished guest and was honored with the prestigious Nishan Pakistan by the President of Pakistan.
Similarly, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, reciprocated the gesture with a significant visit to Saudi Arabia, engaging in crucial discussions with Saudi Crown Prince, Muhammad bin Salman, and other key leaders, Ashrafi said adding that these diplomatic endeavors not only reinforced the bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia but also sent a resounding message of stability and progress to the global community.
The PUC Chairman said COAS steadfast efforts in fortifying relations with Saudi Arabia and other Islamic Arab countries had been commendable, reflecting Pakistan's commitment to fostering solidarity within the Muslim world. He said the reciprocal visits served as tangible evidence of the success of diplomatic initiatives aimed at enhancing Pakistan's stature internationally.
Ashrafi said the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, characterized by robust cooperation and mutual consultation, remained unwavering. He said in the wake of recent developments concerning Palestine issue after October 7, General Munir's proactive engagement, alongside Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman had further consolidated the partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on critical regional issues.
Moreover, he said the long-awaited realization of Saudi investment in Pakistan, epitomized by initiatives such as the Special Investment Facilitation Council, signifies a promising trajectory for economic collaboration not only between the two nations but also within the broader Islamic community.
Concluding his remarks, Ashrafi said the visit of Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister to Pakistan had signified not only a milestone for bilateral relations but also underscored the depth of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan's military leadership. He said it heralded a new chapter in defense cooperation, paving the way for strengthened strategic alignment and mutual growth.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Ashrafi said Pakistan was poised to attain new milestones on both political and economic fronts, fostering cordial relations with allied nations, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
