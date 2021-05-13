ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made a successful visit of Saudi Arabia as both the countries were enjoying brotherly and friendly relations with each other.

Talking to private news channel, he said both the countries leadership had talked with each other like a friend and after improving situation regarding coronavirus Crown Prince of Saudi Arab Muhammad Bin Salman would visit Pakistan.

The minister said Ministry of Interior had made different agreements with Saudi Arab during the PM visit, adding Foreign and Interior ministers of Saudi Arabia would visit the country soon.

He said Saudi Arabia was the well wisher of Pakistan as it had always support the country in different difficult times.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the government was not scared from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as it was all ready disintegrated and disputes created among PDM opposition parties.

Replying to a question, he said Shehbaz Sharif was the guarantor of Nawaz Sharif and now he was trying to escape from the country, adding Nawaz Sharif was not ready to return the country and Chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was also wanted to escape from the country.

He said Hudaibiya Paper Mills case was going to re open and PML-N knew very well about the seriousness and sensitivity of the case, adding Maryam Nawaz had created problems for herself and destroyed the party.

Replying to another question, he said Pakistan would not hold any type of dialogue with India till the restoration of old status of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), adding Pakistan would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support till the independence of Kashmir.

Sheikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan adopted clear stance over the issue of Palestine and Gaza.

He expressed his hope that Pakistan would not included the black list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and came out from its gray list.

The country would progress and developed under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan, he added.

To another query, he said the government wanted to more extend the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and also wanted to bring Saudi Arabia in CPEC.

He said China is going to make a big economic power of the world and Pakistan stood with it as both the countries were enjoying friendly relations with each other.