Pak, Saudi FMs Meet; Discuss Ways For Fresh Impetus To Existing Ties

Sumaira FH 18 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 02:17 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has met his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, discussing ways to enhance cooperation in diverse areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has met his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, discussing ways to enhance cooperation in diverse areas.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is currently accompanying Prime Minister Imran Khan during his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the meeting held late Friday, Pakistan and Saudi FMs reaffirmed their mutual desire to further strengthen cordial relations between the two countries.

Both the foreign ministers reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, discussing ways to enhance cooperation in diverse areas. They also discussed ways to provide fresh impetus to the existing ties.

The two foreign ministers welcomed signing of Agreement on Establishing Pakistan Saudi Arabia Supreme Coordination Council co-chaired by the Prime Minister and Saudi Crown Prince.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Qureshi briefed Prince Faisal bin Farhan on grave human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan's consistent efforts to support ongoing peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

Later, in a tweet, the Foreign Minister said, "Great to meet FM Faisal bin Farhan discussing enhanced cooperation across trade, investment, infrastructure, energy, tourism and manpower and finding new ways to strengthen our historic relationship."Welcoming the agreement for establishing the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council, he said it would focus on three key pillars of political/security, economic and cultural/social cooperation.

