UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Saudi Govts Expanding Collaboration To Tackle Climate Change: Malik Amin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 11:00 AM

Pak-Saudi govts expanding collaboration to tackle climate change: Malik Amin

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday said that the Saudi Arabia and Pakistani governments are expanding research and collaboration links to tackle climate change across the two countries.

While talking to ptv news channel, he said Pakistan's landmark initiatives like 10 billion tree tsunami project have won international acclaim, adding that ten billion project is one of the most ambitious tree planting initiatives in the world.

He said that the Saudi government was interested in replicating Pakistan's recently launched Olive Tree Tsunami Initiative and National Agriculture Programme in the country.

He explained that the Saudi government was ready to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Pakistani climate change ministry to increase collaborations in environmental, climate change, renewable energy, water conservation and rainwater harvesting to promote Pakistan's green initiatives in Saudi Arabia.

"This agreement would strengthen our security, build resilience to global challenges like climate change, Covid-19 and would boost strategic advantages through science and technology", he mentioned.

Amin also reaffirmed his country's desire to further strengthen amiable and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and also reiterated Pakistan's support for the kingdom's sovereignty.

He also urged the media to raise awareness about the significance of planting trees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami Prime Minister World Technology Water Agriculture Saudi Saudi Arabia Media Government Agreement Billion PTV

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 April 2021

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport welcomes Ross ..

12 hours ago

US Capitol Police Respond After Vehicle Rams 2 Off ..

10 hours ago

Portugal Suggests EU-US Cooperation Should Be Revi ..

10 hours ago

Vyshinsky Says Navalny's Prison Conditions 'Asceti ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.