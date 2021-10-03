Pak-Saudi 'green technology initiatives' to be a real game changer : Mulana Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi on Sunday said Pakistan would continue to strengthen bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia as there were huge opportunities to expand cooperation in various sectors including green technology initiatives.

"Pakistan and Saudi Arabia always enjoyed very special relations bonded with fraternal ties rooted in history, culture and religion", he said while speaking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan was delighted in sharing its knowledge and experience of climate change initiatives with the kingdom, adding, Pakistan would extend every possible support to Saudi government toward the success of the Green Initiative.

Replying a query, he expressed confidence that green technology initiatives between Pakistan and KSA would bring positive impact on our economy and it would be a game changer for overcoming the challenges of climate change.

In response to another question, Ashrafi said Saudi Arabia's ministry of Hujj and Ummrah had announced that around 1,00,000 pilgrims would be allowed daily to perform Umrah, adding, hopefully Pakistani people wouldalso be allowed to visit Kingdom.

He said discussion were under consideration with Saudi government in this regard.