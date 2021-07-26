Pak, Saudi high delegations meet to discuss bilateral ties: FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior high-level delegations of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia met here on Monday to discuss the bilateral relations, in a run-up to the visit of Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, on his twitter handle, posted that key focus of the meeting was on Saudi-Pak Supreme Coordination Council, the highest-level platform which provided strategic direction to the bilateral ties.

The Saudi side was led by Ambassador Eid Al-Thaqafi, he further added.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will be visiting Pakistan on Tuesday (July 27).

The Saudi foreign minister, visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will be accompanied by a delegation comprising senior officials of the Saudi Government.

During the visit, the two foreign ministers will exchange views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations, and regional and international issues. The Saudi foreign minister will call on other dignitaries as well during the visit, the Foreign Office earlier said in a statement.