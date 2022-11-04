UrduPoint.com

Pak-Saudi Joint Working Group Discusses Political, Security Situation In Neighborhood

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Pak-Saudi Joint Working Group discusses political, security situation in neighborhood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The Joint Working Group of the Political and Security Pillar of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council met here and discussed the political and security situation in their immediate neighborhood and the wider region.

Held on Thursday, the meeting was co-chaired by Acting Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Jauhar Saleem, and Ambassador Dr. Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs of Saudi Arabia, a Foreign Office press release said.

During the meeting, in-depth discussions were held on wide- ranging topics of mutual interest.

The two sides resolved to further strengthen the longstanding bilateral cooperation in political and security domains.

There was commonality of views on various recent developments. The two sides agreed to continue coordination and consultations on bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest.

The Joint Working Group meeting will be followed by the meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Political and Security Pillar to finalize the proposals agreed.

The Saudi Arabia Pakistan Supreme Coordination is a high-level institutional framework, established between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in 2019. It comprises three pillars: Political and Security Pillar; Economic Pillar; and Social and Cultural Pillar.

The Council aims to institutionalize and fast-track the decision-making and implementation with regards to areas of collaboration agreed under its framework.

Pakistan attaches great importance to its longstanding, fraternal ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which are firmly rooted in common religion, shared values, and culture, the press release added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Saudi Arabia Saud 2019

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2022

47 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th November 2022

52 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 37 Ireland Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 37 Ireland Vs. New Zealand

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt fo ..

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt for country's interest

10 hours ago
 Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in cit ..

Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in city

10 hours ago
 Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad po ..

Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad police

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.