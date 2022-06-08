UrduPoint.com

Pak-Saudi Security Cooperation To Be Further Enhanced: Rana Sana Ullah

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan Wednesday said that Security cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would be further enhanced.

Talking to Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki who called on him here, the minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would jointly fight internal and regional security challenges, said a press release. He said any conspiracy to mar Pak-Saudi relations would be foiled jointly.

Sana Ullah said culprits involved in assassination of Saudi diplomat Hassan al-Qahtani in 2011 would be brought to justice soon.

Red notices had been issued by FIA for the culprits involved in the murder, he added.

He said all available resources would be utilized to nab the culprits.

Sanaullah thanked the Saudi government for rolling over $ 3 billion for Pakistan's economic stability. Roll over of $ 3 billion by the Saudi government was crucial to stabilizing Pakistan's economy, he added.

He said Pakistan enjoyed cordial and fraternal relations with Saudi Arabia. The people of Pakistan had immense devotion and love for the custodian of the Holy mosques, he added.

He said Saudi Arabia had always been generous in helping and assisting Pakistan in hour of odd.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to Saudi Arabia would be an important milestone in further strengthening Pak-Saudi relations, he added.

The minister also thanked the Saudi government and embassy for arrangements made for the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador congratulated minister on assuming the office of Interior Minister.

He said over 81,000 Pakistani pilgrims would perform Hajj this year.

He said best arrangements for the Hajj had been made this year. Road to Makkah project for Pakistan had also been launched, he added.

