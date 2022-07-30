UrduPoint.com

Pak-Saudi Security Cooperation To Further Be Enhanced: Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Pak-Saudi security cooperation to further be enhanced: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that security cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would further be enhanced.

The minister expressed these views during a meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki who called on him here, said a press release.

Sanaullah said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would jointly face all internal and regional security challenges.

Expressing gratitude to Saudi Arabia for the successful organization of Road to Makkah project to facilitate Pakistani Hajj pilgrims, he said Saudi always helped Pakistan in odd hour.

Relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were based on brotherly, long-standing and historical roots, he added.

The minister congratulated Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Saudi government for making excellent arrangements for Hajj. Pakistani people have special love and reverence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, he added.

He also thanked the Saudi government and embassy for facilitating Pakistani Hujjaj and making special arrangements for them.

The ambassador said that over 80,000 Pakistani took benefit from Road to Makkah project this year.

