Pak-Saudi Ties To Remain Steadfast As Ever: Shibli

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 08:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia's relations would remain steadfast as ever and we were determined to further building up these historic fraternal ties.

He said this in a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki here. The ambassador was accompanied by Information Attache Dr Ahmed Abdullah Alsalmi.

Shibli Faraz said both countries enjoyed common Islamic heritage and would like to further strengthen their ties in different areas of mutual beneficial.

He termed Pak-Saudi relationship as a relationship of hearts and reiterated that the people of Pakistan had great reverence for the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques.

He made a special mention of the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to Pakistan and appreciated his vision 2030 which he said was forward looking and in tandem with the requirements of modern era.

He also commended the arrangements made by the Saudi government for Hajj this year despite difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation and collaboration in the fields of media and culture.

They also emphasised exchange and telecast of television plays and screening of movies in each other's country as film was an important medium to promote and project cultural and societal values.

Both dignitaries also agreed on production of programmes highlighting the life and achievements of Muslim heroes, depicting the true Islamic culture.

The ambassador said Saudi Arabia was the first country visited by Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding Saudi Arab was at the fore front extending him good wishes and support.

He informed about the latest situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Saudi Arabia and said corona cases were now minimal and situation was returning to normalcy.

Shibli Faraz said Pakistan had successfully tackled the COVID-19 pandemic through effective and prudent policies adopted by the government.

He added that if a leader cares for the marginalized strata of the society then Allah Almighty showers His blessings to meet the most difficult of challenges.

The minister also presented the special publication regarding the two years performance of the government to the Saudi ambassador.

The meeting was also attended by the information ministry senior officials.

