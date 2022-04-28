Pak-Saudi ties to touch new heights of bilateral cooperation: PM Shehbaz Sharif

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 04:16 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said he looked forward to his meeting with the leadership of Saudi Arabia in a bid to review the multifaceted bilateral cooperation and taking the special relationship to new heights

In a special video message prior to leaving for Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit, he expressed pleasure that after assuming his office, Saudi Arabia was the first country of his maiden visit.

In a special video message prior to leaving for Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit, he expressed pleasure that after assuming his office, Saudi Arabia was the first country of his maiden visit.

"This reflects the high importance Pakistan gives to its special relationship with Saudi Arabia, which is historic in nature and also strategic in importance," he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Bin Salman for his gracious invitation for the visit.

PM Sharif said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were bound by deep-rooted and abiding fraternal ties, which were built on the solid foundation of mutual trust and support.

He said the people of Pakistan held the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in high esteem.

"We are profoundly grateful to Saudi Arabia for its consistent support in difficult times," he said.

He said Pakistan had always stood with Saudi Arabia at different occasions and "would always stand with our Saudi brethren".

He said the visionary Saudi leadership had worked assiduously for the people of Saudi Arabia, adding that Pakistan took pride in the remarkable achievement of Saudi Arabia within the framework of the Crown Prince's visionary 2030 project.

He commended the leadership role of Saudi Arabia among the Muslim Ummah and for its deep commitment to the Muslim cause.

He also conveyed his best wishes for the Pakistani expatriates in the Kingdom for always contributing enormously to the economic development of Pakistan.

He said the Pakistani diaspora was a key partner in further fortifying the Pak-Saudi relationship.

