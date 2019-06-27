Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul- Haq Qadri Thursday said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia could jointly play leading in resolving bilateral issues being confronted by Muslim Ummah

Addressing a Seminar titled 'Pak Saudi relations and our responsibilities', was organised by Chairman Pakistan Quomi Tehreek and Chairman Mashaikh and Ulema Council Sahibzada Hazrat Sultan Fiyyaz ul Hassan Qadri, he said both brotherly Muslim countries were enjoying lasting brotherly relations since decades. Saudi Arabia extended help to Pakistan in all difficult times.

He lauded the efforts of Ulema and Mashaikh. Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman was accorded warm welcome during his visit to Pakistan which was unmatched in history.

He said Pakistan was inching towards devising balanced foreign policy. Pakistan wanted cordial relations with all neighbouring countries.