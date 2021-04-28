UrduPoint.com
Pak-Saudia Knotted In Fraternal Ties: Ashrafi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 08:14 PM

Pak-Saudia knotted in fraternal ties: Ashrafi

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were knotted in fraternal relationship and the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia would add a new dimension and impetus to these relations, said Special Aide to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were knotted in fraternal relationship and the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia would add a new dimension and impetus to these relations, said Special Aide to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

Talking to Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki, Ashrafi said the exemplary and time tested Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties were the relationship of faith and belief.

He said Saudi Arabia was the center of unity and solidarity of Muslim Ummah and the hearts of entire Muslim Ummah beats with the Harmain Al-Sharifain.

The people of Saudi Arabia and the government of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia serving the Muslim word to their best, adding that the government and people of Saudi Arabia despite the coronavirus pandemic facilitated the pilgrims for that the entire Muslim world was grateful to them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Saudi Arabia will further strengthen and reinforce Pak-Saudia relationship.

Vision 2030 Program of Saudi Crown Prince Ameer Muhammad bin Salman was good omen for the Muslim Ummah and will strengthen not only Saudi Arabia but the entire Islamic world economically and religiously.

Ashrafi also stated that Vision 2030 Program has become a ray of hope, adding that explicit and unequivocal stand of Saudi Crown Prince for future projects of Saudi Arabia and the constitution of the kingdom, the Qur'an and Sunnah has become a cause of comfort and satisfaction for Muslims all over the world.

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki said Saudi Arabia and people of Saudi Arabia loves immensely Pakistan and its people.

