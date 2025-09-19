Pak-Saudia strategic move widely welcomed

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, treating an attack on one as an attack on both, has been warmly welcomed by citizens. People from various walks of life lauded the pact, saying it strengthens defense ties and promotes regional stability.

Qari Kabir Harooni, a religious scholar described the agreement as a beacon of Islamic unity. He stressed it solidifies an unbreakable bond.

"It ensures lasting peace for both nations", he said while talking to APP.

He also praised the Pakistani leadership for its vision to take the nation at higher level of security and peace.

Sheikh Ikram, a Sadar based international businessman called it a catalyst for economic and defence opportunities. He emphasized that it strengthens the partnership between the two brotherly countries.

“It’s a milestone for security and trade”, he said.

He added it will boost investment and stability, which is significance for the Islamic world.

Raja Zaheer ud Din Babar, another businessman termed it a transformative step for trade and security. He stressed it enhances market confidence.

“It paves the way for economic stability in Pakistan as well as the bilateral defence cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia”, he said.

Babar welcomed the progress and paid tribute to leadership of the two countries for reaching a significant development.

"I appreciate the vision and cohesive approach of PM Shahbaz Sharif and Field Marshall General Asim Munir for leading us to a more secure global environment", he added.

A school teacher Sidra Arslan highlighted the role of the agreement as securing future generations. She underlined the pride in this friendship.

“This alliance guarantees peace for both countries", she added.

She further expressed appreciation for the national leadership. 395