Open Menu

Pak-Saudia Strategic Move Widely Welcomed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Pak-Saudia strategic move widely welcomed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, treating an attack on one as an attack on both, has been warmly welcomed by citizens. People from various walks of life lauded the pact, saying it strengthens defense ties and promotes regional stability.

Qari Kabir Harooni, a religious scholar described the agreement as a beacon of Islamic unity. He stressed it solidifies an unbreakable bond.

"It ensures lasting peace for both nations", he said while talking to APP.

He also praised the Pakistani leadership for its vision to take the nation at higher level of security and peace.

Sheikh Ikram, a Sadar based international businessman called it a catalyst for economic and defence opportunities. He emphasized that it strengthens the partnership between the two brotherly countries.

“It’s a milestone for security and trade”, he said.

He added it will boost investment and stability, which is significance for the Islamic world.

Raja Zaheer ud Din Babar, another businessman termed it a transformative step for trade and security. He stressed it enhances market confidence.

“It paves the way for economic stability in Pakistan as well as the bilateral defence cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia”, he said.

Babar welcomed the progress and paid tribute to leadership of the two countries for reaching a significant development.

"I appreciate the vision and cohesive approach of PM Shahbaz Sharif and Field Marshall General Asim Munir for leading us to a more secure global environment", he added.

A school teacher Sidra Arslan highlighted the role of the agreement as securing future generations. She underlined the pride in this friendship.

“This alliance guarantees peace for both countries", she added.

She further expressed appreciation for the national leadership. 395

Recent Stories

Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates cre ..

Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience

8 minutes ago
 MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournamen ..

MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season

23 minutes ago
 Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credent ..

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..

53 minutes ago
 Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel deli ..

Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel delivery trial

1 hour ago
 YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo ..

YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”

1 hour ago
Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th anniversary of United Nations

1 hour ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits Japan Pavilion at ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits Japan Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Team to compete in final round of F2 Wor ..

Abu Dhabi Team to compete in final round of F2 World Championship in Portugal

1 hour ago
 Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club ch ..

Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from ..

Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav

2 hours ago
 ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ empowers youth innovator ..

‘Young Arab Pioneers’ empowers youth innovators across Arab world

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan