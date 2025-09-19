Pak-Saudia Strategic Move Widely Welcomed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, treating an attack on one as an attack on both, has been warmly welcomed by citizens. People from various walks of life lauded the pact, saying it strengthens defense ties and promotes regional stability.
Qari Kabir Harooni, a religious scholar described the agreement as a beacon of Islamic unity. He stressed it solidifies an unbreakable bond.
"It ensures lasting peace for both nations", he said while talking to APP.
He also praised the Pakistani leadership for its vision to take the nation at higher level of security and peace.
Sheikh Ikram, a Sadar based international businessman called it a catalyst for economic and defence opportunities. He emphasized that it strengthens the partnership between the two brotherly countries.
“It’s a milestone for security and trade”, he said.
He added it will boost investment and stability, which is significance for the Islamic world.
Raja Zaheer ud Din Babar, another businessman termed it a transformative step for trade and security. He stressed it enhances market confidence.
“It paves the way for economic stability in Pakistan as well as the bilateral defence cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia”, he said.
Babar welcomed the progress and paid tribute to leadership of the two countries for reaching a significant development.
"I appreciate the vision and cohesive approach of PM Shahbaz Sharif and Field Marshall General Asim Munir for leading us to a more secure global environment", he added.
A school teacher Sidra Arslan highlighted the role of the agreement as securing future generations. She underlined the pride in this friendship.
“This alliance guarantees peace for both countries", she added.
She further expressed appreciation for the national leadership. 395
Recent Stories
Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..
Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia
Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel delivery trial
YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”
Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th anniversary of United Nations
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits Japan Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
Abu Dhabi Team to compete in final round of F2 World Championship in Portugal
Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship
Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav
‘Young Arab Pioneers’ empowers youth innovators across Arab world
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak-Saudia strategic move widely welcomed3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-KSA pact marks new era of strategic cooperation: Ahsan Iqbal3 minutes ago
-
Sandalbar marathon to be held on Oct1213 minutes ago
-
Two illegal colonies sealed13 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood inaugurates world’s largest calligraphed Quran in AJK, vows unwavering support for K ..23 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri delegation in Geneva protests India’s occupation and HR violations in Kashmir23 minutes ago
-
India’s hegemonic tactics cannot suppress Kashmiris’ struggle: APHC23 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan sees Afghanistan transit routes as key to regional integration, global trade23 minutes ago
-
AJK welcomes Pak-Saudi mutual Defense Agreement33 minutes ago
-
ICT Police promote 260 officers on IGP’s directives43 minutes ago
-
AKSSA voices concern over textbook shortage in Dera schools53 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer in absentia offered for veteran Kashmiri leader, Abdul Ghani Bhat53 minutes ago