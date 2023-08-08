The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has declared the Pak Secretariat, Kohsar Block as smoke-free under the law of Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-smokers Health Ordinance 2022 during an orientation meeting with all the stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has declared the Pak Secretariat, Kohsar Block as smoke-free under the law of Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-smokers Health Ordinance 2022 during an orientation meeting with all the stakeholders.

Dr. Baseer Khan Achakzai, Director General Health made this announcement while addressing the participants of the orientation meeting for implementation of Tobacco Control Laws conducted at Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat.

He said that each year, nearly 8 million lives are tragically lost due to tobacco-related illnesses, with more than 1,200,000 of those deaths affecting non-smokers who breathe in second-hand smoke. Astonishingly, over 80% of these preventable deaths occur in low and middle-income countries.

On this eve, he inaugurated the Kohsar Block (high-rise building) as a Tobacco Smoke Free Zone through proper tobacco control and warning signage on all floors of Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat, Islamabad.

He said this will be the model building for others of all high-rise buildings. In Pakistan alone, we witness the devastating impact of tobacco use, claiming the lives of 166,000 individuals annually, he added.

This is a stark reminder of the urgent need for robust tobacco control measures to safeguard the health and well-being of our citizens.

To control the tobacco epidemic in Pakistan, it is imperative to mention that the government of Pakistan has imposed significant taxes on the tobacco sector recently.

As evidence has consistently shown that increasing tobacco excise taxes and prices is one of the most effective and cost-effective measures for reducing tobacco use, particularly among young people and low-income populations.

"I am glad to announce that the WHO's Secretariat of FCTC has recognized in 2020 the Smoke Free Cities efforts internationally through displaying the snapshot of SF Rose and Jasmin Public Park at title page of its annual report." As Pakistan is applauded for implementing the "M" measures (monitoring of tobacco use policies) in the MPOWER package to the highest level and WHO awarded the Pakistan in 2021.

"Let us be persistent in our pursuit of a healthier future for our nation, where the menace of tobacco is subdued, and the well-being of our people takes precedence." "Together, we can overcome the challenges posed by tobacco consumption and build a stronger, healthier, and more resilient Pakistan."At the end Director General Health unveiled the curtain and inaugurated the Kohsar Block as Smoke Free High-rise building through proper signage and compliance of tobacco control laws.