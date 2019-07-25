Pak seeks friendly relations with neighbours: Ch. Sarwar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) ::Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria Wednesday called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed matters of mutual interest including Kashmir and the ongoing work on Kartarpur Corridor.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab governor said Pakistan wanted friendly and peaceful relations with all neighbouring countries in the region.

Sarwar said immediate solution of the Indian Occupied Kashmir was vital to ensure better relations between Pakistan and India.

He said the recent development on the Kartarpur Corridor between the two countries was a good omen, adding, Sikhs from around the world would participate in the Sikh International Convention on August 31 at the Punjab Governor's House.

Sarwar said terrorists had no religion, adding, all countries would have to unite to fight against terrorism.

The governor said Pakistan was desirous of resolution of outstanding issues with India through dialogue.

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria said India was working seriously to complete the Kartarpur Corridor by November this year, adding, work on the terminal on Indian side of the border was in full flow.

He said such projects would go a long way in bringing the two counties closer.