Pak Seizes 132.62 Metric Tons Narcotics By This Year So Far: Minister For Law And Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday informed the Senate that Pakistan is a leading country in narcotics seizures and 132.62 metric tons of narcotics are seized by November this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday informed the Senate that Pakistan is a leading country in narcotics seizures and 132.62 metric tons of narcotics are seized by November this year.

Winding up discussion on a motion to discuss the alarming increase in the number of heroin addicts throughout the country and especially in the Islamabad Capital Territory, the minister said performance of our institutions is far better as compared to other regional countries and conviction rates area are also very reasonably high and stands at 85 per cent.

He said that the government established Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to eradicate the menace of drug and round up big rackets involved in this heinous business.

Highlighting the government’s measures to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, the minister said Pakistan contributes 25 per cent in the confiscation of narcotics from all around the world.

Azam Nazeer said that under sections 52 and 53 of the Control of Narcotic Substance Act (CNSA), 1997, it was the responsibility of provincial and central governments to set rehabilitation centres for drug addicts.

He assured the House that he would bring in the notice of Cabinet and the prime minister about setting up more rehabilitation centres.

The minister said that Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is the biggest people welfare programme of the region.

Earlier, speaking on the motion, Kamran Murtaza said that there must be rehabilitation centres in every city so the addictees can be treated.

He also called for taking the services of non governmental organizations (NGOs) for rehabilitation of the drug addicted people.

Dost Muhammad Khan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has stated a rehabilitation scheme for the addictees at Peshawar Division and successfully treated 4000 drug addicted people through four months training.

Umer Farooq and Bilal Ahmed suggested the proper policy should be framed to rehabilitate the addicted people besides cracking down the drug mafia.

APP/raz-szm

More Stories From Pakistan