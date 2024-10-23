Open Menu

Pak Sets Ambitious Goal To Generate 60% Energy From RE: Awais

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM

QINGDAO (CHINA) : Oct 23 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Wednesday said that Pakistan has set an ambitious goal to generate 60 per cent of its energy from renewable energy (RE) sources, reflecting its commitment to sustainability.

Addressing at the opening ceremony of the Third Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference here, the minister underscored Pakistan’s commitment to renewable energy and stressing the importance of global cooperation in the energy sector, said a press release.

Awais Leghari outlined Pakistan’s new national development framework, which is aligned with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This framework is centered around 5Es: such as Energy and Infrastructure, E-Pakistan, Equity and Empowerment, Exports, and Environment and Climate Change, he said.

“We encourage international investors to explore the opportunities in Pakistan’s energy sector,” Awais Leghari said and added, “By working together, we can accelerate progress in renewable energy, improve grid systems, and ensure a secure, sustainable energy future.”

The Federal Minister also highlighted Pakistan’s openness to foreign investments in clean energy projects, such as the electric vehicle assembly plant being established by BYD in partnership with Hub Power Company.

He emphasized that addressing climate change and energy security requires shared efforts and resource collaboration on a global scale.

“I extend my congratulations to the Chinese National Energy Administration for successfully hosting this important conference,” Awais Leghari remarked.

He acknowledged the role of the Belt and Road Energy Partnership (BREP) in strengthening energy infrastructure and promoting sustainable economic growth through energy trade.

The Federal Minister said that our collaboration with China through the Belt and Road Initiative has transformed Pakistan’s energy landscape. “Through CPEC, we have successfully tackled electricity shortages and laid the groundwork for a greener, more sustainable energy future.”

The ministers stated that Pakistan supports the Belt & Road Green Energy Cooperation Action Plan 2024-29 and the establishment of the Partnership's secretariat in Beijing.

Pakistan has made significant progress in the energy sector over the past decade, adding over 8,000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid through 15 projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The second phase of CPEC, initiated last year, focuses on enhancing renewable energy cooperation between the two countries, while also modernizing the energy transmission and distribution infrastructure.

There is an urgent need for mutual trust and cooperation to build a bright and sustainable future for all” the Minister concluded.

