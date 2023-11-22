Open Menu

Pak Signs LOI With KSA To Boost Employment Opportunities For Pakistani Workers

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Pak signs LOI with KSA to boost employment opportunities for Pakistani workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik signed Letter of Intent (LOI) with Saudi Based Global Conglomerate Al-Bawani Holdings to Boost Employment Opportunities for Pakistani Workforce in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Jawad Sohrab Malik undertook a visit to the renowned headquarters of the Al-Bawani holdings in Riyadh.

Upon arrival, he received a warm welcome from Engr. Fakher Al-Shawaf, CEO and Chairman of Al Bawani Holdings.

The SAPM was accompanied by key dignitaries, including HE Ambassador Ahmad Farooq, Community Welfare Attache, DG Emigration Akram Khawaja and Joint Secretary Emigration Aurangzeb, said a press release received here on Wednesday.

Al-Bawani Holdings, a diversified Saudi conglomerate, holds a substantial position among the top five general contracting entities in the construction sector. With an impressive portfolio of completing and delivering around 250 projects in Saudi Arabia, the company is presently engaged with world wide projects valued at billions of Dollars.

During the visit, SAPM Malik received a comprehensive briefing on Al Bawani's ongoing projects.

Expressing his confidence in the capabilities of Pakistani workers, Jawad Sohrab Malik conveyed to the company Chairman that Pakistani workforce was well-trained and possess the necessary skills and knowledge, making them exceptionally suitable for construction work in KSA. This acknowledgment of Pakistani workforce competence led to a significant development — the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) between the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) and Al Bawani. This LOI establishes a fundamental legal framework to foster cooperation and coordination for mutual benefits, promising to unlock numerous job opportunities for Pakistani professionals and workers in the near future. Apart from signing the LOI, Al-Bawani Holdings reaffirmed its commitment to establish state of the art HR training center in Pakistan, with purpose to further train and equip Pakistani workforce with required skills, as per international standards. The SAPM emphasized that this endeavor will amplify job prospects for the Pakistani workforce globally.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Riyadh Company Visit Saudi Job Saudi Arabia From Top Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to establish offices of ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to establish offices of their state media organizatio ..

1 hour ago
 Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-I ..

Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit holds an Officia ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC La ..

Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC Labour Centre Marks a Significan ..

2 hours ago
 realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champio ..

Realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champion Price of PKR 29,999/-

2 hours ago
 Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for r ..

Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for renewable and advanced aviation ..

2 hours ago
 Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

2 hours ago
SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less tha ..

SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less than 6 Months Retention Period

3 hours ago
 Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taki ..

Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taking wickets during CWC 2023: Sh ..

3 hours ago
 IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing s ..

IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing students case

3 hours ago
 Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrep ..

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Nation ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan