Pak signs LOI with KSA to boost employment opportunities for Pakistani workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik signed Letter of Intent (LOI) with Saudi Based Global Conglomerate Al-Bawani Holdings to Boost Employment Opportunities for Pakistani Workforce in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Jawad Sohrab Malik undertook a visit to the renowned headquarters of the Al-Bawani holdings in Riyadh.

Upon arrival, he received a warm welcome from Engr. Fakher Al-Shawaf, CEO and Chairman of Al Bawani Holdings.

The SAPM was accompanied by key dignitaries, including HE Ambassador Ahmad Farooq, Community Welfare Attache, DG Emigration Akram Khawaja and Joint Secretary Emigration Aurangzeb, said a press release received here on Wednesday.

Al-Bawani Holdings, a diversified Saudi conglomerate, holds a substantial position among the top five general contracting entities in the construction sector. With an impressive portfolio of completing and delivering around 250 projects in Saudi Arabia, the company is presently engaged with world wide projects valued at billions of Dollars.

During the visit, SAPM Malik received a comprehensive briefing on Al Bawani's ongoing projects.

Expressing his confidence in the capabilities of Pakistani workers, Jawad Sohrab Malik conveyed to the company Chairman that Pakistani workforce was well-trained and possess the necessary skills and knowledge, making them exceptionally suitable for construction work in KSA. This acknowledgment of Pakistani workforce competence led to a significant development — the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) between the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) and Al Bawani. This LOI establishes a fundamental legal framework to foster cooperation and coordination for mutual benefits, promising to unlock numerous job opportunities for Pakistani professionals and workers in the near future. Apart from signing the LOI, Al-Bawani Holdings reaffirmed its commitment to establish state of the art HR training center in Pakistan, with purpose to further train and equip Pakistani workforce with required skills, as per international standards. The SAPM emphasized that this endeavor will amplify job prospects for the Pakistani workforce globally.