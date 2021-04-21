Pak, SL agree to constitute working group to promote Buddhist tourism

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Wednesday agreed to constitute a working group to develop and promote Buddhist religious sites tourism in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Wednesday agreed to constitute a working group to develop and promote Buddhist religious sites tourism in Pakistan.

The understanding reached during a meeting between Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noorul Haq Qadri and 14-member visiting delegation of senior Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka on Wednesday in Islamabad, said a press release.

Both sides discussed ways and means to promote religious tourism between the two countries and shared their proposals.

The Sri Lankan side proposed organization of Gandhara Conference, and Buddhist Scholarships for foreign students to create awareness about these two major subjects.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said Pakistan is safe and open country for all pilgrims from all over the world and center of civilizations.

The visit of Buddhist monks has been arranged by the High Commission of Pakistan Colombo, Sri Lanka with a view to promote religious tourism in Pakistan by showcasing the historicity and warm hospitality of the host nation.

Pakistan is home to the ancient Buddhist civilisation which has remained hidden from the eyes of the world over the years.