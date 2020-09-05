Pak soldiers demonstrated valour in 1965 war: Minister

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that Pakistan's brave soldiers demonstrated valour and national zeal in the 1965 war against a strong enemy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that Pakistan's brave soldiers demonstrated valour and national zeal in the 1965 war against a strong enemy.

In a message, issued here on Saturday, he said that the Defence Day of Pakistan was the best reflection of our national unity and solidarity.

"Our country is facing several challenges and in this challenging era, our nation in general, and the youth in particular, need to show great amount of spirit and discipline to overcome the crises," the minister said.

Rai Taimoor said: "We pay homage to our martyrs and survivors and salute the courage and professionalism of the armed forces of Pakistan, who defended the motherland in the most commendable manner in 1965 war."