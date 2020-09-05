UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Soldiers Demonstrated Valour In 1965 War: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 06:55 PM

Pak soldiers demonstrated valour in 1965 war: Minister

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that Pakistan's brave soldiers demonstrated valour and national zeal in the 1965 war against a strong enemy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that Pakistan's brave soldiers demonstrated valour and national zeal in the 1965 war against a strong enemy.

In a message, issued here on Saturday, he said that the Defence Day of Pakistan was the best reflection of our national unity and solidarity.

"Our country is facing several challenges and in this challenging era, our nation in general, and the youth in particular, need to show great amount of spirit and discipline to overcome the crises," the minister said.

Rai Taimoor said: "We pay homage to our martyrs and survivors and salute the courage and professionalism of the armed forces of Pakistan, who defended the motherland in the most commendable manner in 1965 war."

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Best Unity Foods Limited Defence Day

Recent Stories

Industrial revolution will be key to resetting fut ..

16 minutes ago

New School Year in Iran Starts Ahead of Schedule D ..

3 minutes ago

CTD takes action against 218 persons for spreading ..

3 minutes ago

Nawaz to return on medical team's advice: Ahsan Iq ..

3 minutes ago

Power supply to remain suspended Adyala grid stati ..

3 minutes ago

ADEK ensures access to education opportunities for ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.